Metro-North to suspend service at 12 noon Tuesday
Metro-North officials announced Tuesday morning that service will stop at 12 noon Tuesday due to the blizzard working through the state. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is advising commuters to stay home, with service cancellations increasing as the storm conditions continue to worsen.
