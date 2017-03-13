Metro increases security on Blue Line trains in Long Beach

The MTA beefed up patrols on the Metro Blue Line in an effort to crack down on loud music, “seat-hogging” and other rowdy behavior, the county transit agency announced Tuesday. Dubbed Operation: Better Ride, “Metro's law enforcement and security personnel will engage passengers in a friendly manner to ensure compliance with Metro's passenger conduct rules,” according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

