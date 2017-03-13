Metro increases security on Blue Line...

Metro increases security on Blue Line trains in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The MTA beefed up patrols on the Metro Blue Line in an effort to crack down on loud music, “seat-hogging” and other rowdy behavior, the county transit agency announced Tuesday. Dubbed Operation: Better Ride, “Metro's law enforcement and security personnel will engage passengers in a friendly manner to ensure compliance with Metro's passenger conduct rules,” according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC