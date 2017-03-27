Metro Honors Late L.A. County Leader Bob Bartlett with Dedications on ...

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority recently dedicated plaques for the late L.A. County leader and former Monrovia Mayor Bob Bartlett at its Monrovia Gold Line operations campus as well as the city's Metro Gold Line Station. Metro's operation campus on California Avenue has also officially been renamed to "Division 24: Robert 'Bob' Bartlett Monrovia Operations & Maintenance Facility."

