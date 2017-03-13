Metra closing 2 more ticket offices due to online sales
Suburban Chicago's commuter rail service says it's closing two ticket offices because so many riders are buying tickets online or through a mobile app. Metra announced Thursday that ticket offices at the Oak Park and Kenilworth stations along the Union Pacific Railroad will close on March 30. CEO Don Orseno says technology is changing the way people buy tickets and not staffing the offices is a "good business practice."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC