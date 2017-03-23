Loop Capital dives into the railroads sector
Loop Capital thinks railroads need to focus on more than just their operating ratio due to diminishing returns from incremental boosts. "The bottom line is that we think continuing to push primarily on the operating ratio is yesterday's game, and tomorrow's winners will be those railroads that finally unlock the ability to reasonably consistently grow above GDP," according to analyst Rick Paterson.
