Is CSX's Current Market Valuation Sus...

Is CSX's Current Market Valuation Sustainable?

CSX is up a full 48% since the US election, while peers such as Canadian Pacific and Canadian National Railway fall well short of such lofty market heights. In January, the company announced the hire of 72-year old Hunter Harrison, acceding to the board coup staged by Mantle Ridge LLC. CSX has seen its coal segment plummet almost 35% since 2014 as coal-fired mid-west electric utility facilities switch out coal for cleaner burning, newly plentiful and cheaper natural gas.

