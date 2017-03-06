Is a CEO worth $260 million? Sharehol...

Is a CEO worth $260 million? Shareholders at rail giant CSX think so

Is superstar railroad executive Hunter Harrison worth a $US200 million pay package? For that matter, is any CEO worth that?The question has arisen in a shareholder activist's campaign to shake up CSX Corp, one of North America's major railroads. Turnbull slams excessive CEO pay Malcolm Turnbull has taken his criticism of Australia Post boss Ahmed Fahour's $5.6 million pay packet, a step further.

