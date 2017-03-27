Hiring Veterans Is Easy. Keeping Them...

Hiring Veterans Is Easy. Keeping Them Is Hard

23 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

After a collective push to hire more than a million U.S. military veterans in recent years, business is wrestling with a new challenge: holding on to them. Hiring initiatives by Verizon Communications Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Union Pacific Corp. and hundreds of other companies have helped cut unemployment among younger veterans-in the double digits six years ago-to close to the 4.7% national average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

