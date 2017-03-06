Hazardous cargo train derails in New ...

Hazardous cargo train derails in New York state but cars unbreached

7 hrs ago

A CSX Corp freight train containing hazardous materials partially derailed in the area of Newburgh, New York, on Tuesday, but the cars with dangerous substances appear to have been unbreached, an official with the railroad company said. Diesel fuel did leak on the ground from three locomotives that derailed, and CSX sent hazardous materials and environmental experts to deal with the spill, company spokesman Rob Doolittle said in an email statement.

