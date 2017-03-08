Harrison Named CSX Ceo; Will a Bloodbath Ensue?

After weeks of courting CSX former Canadian Pacific CEO, Hunter Harrison, was finally named CSX CEO Monday: CSX Corporation today announced the Company has named E. Hunter Harrison, a proven railroad executive with a well-regarded track record of producing market-leading operating results, as chief executive officer, effective immediately ... The Company also announced that it has reached an agreement with Mantle Ridge LP, an investment firm formed by Paul Hilal, to reconstitute the Company's Board of Directors.

