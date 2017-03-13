Hakes Road to close next week
Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railroad will be repairing the crossing at Hakes Road. The road is expected to reopen on Friday, March 24. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes such as Illinois Routes 90 and 40 to reach their destinations.
