Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Corp.

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,534 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period.

