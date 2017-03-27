Grupo TMM Reports Fourth-Quarter and ...

Grupo TMM Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Financial Results

MANAGEMENT OVERVIEW Jose F. Serrano, chairman and chief executive officer of Grupo TMM, said, "The instability in the oil industry during 2016 has strongly affected all participants in this market. TMM's principal customer reduced demand for our vessels services by more than 50 percent during the year and has significantly delayed in the payment of those services, which negatively affected revenues and cash flow.

Chicago, IL

