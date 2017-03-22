Get ready for more road closures as commuter rail construction reaches North Dade
The road closings for the construction of the Brightline commuter rail reach North Miami and North Miami Beach over the next two weeks. Starting March 29 at 7 a.m., the Northeast 172nd Street crossing of the Florida East Coast Railway will be blocked off.
