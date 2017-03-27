Freight train strikes semitrailer
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a semi pulling a lowboy trailer hauling construction equipment became stuck and was struck by a train heading south on the Canadian National Railway tracks at 104th Street west of 264th Avenue. "The tracks hump up there," said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I raced a train and all I got was this lousy f... (May '13)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb '17
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC