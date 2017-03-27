Exclusive: Ferromex nears deal to acquire Florida East Coast Railway - sources
The owner of Ferrocarril Mexicano , Mexico's largest railroad operator, is nearing a deal to acquire Florida East Coast Railway for more than $2 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The acquisition would come at a sensitive time for relations between the United States and Mexico, following a pledge by U.S. President Donald Trump to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and tighten immigration controls.
