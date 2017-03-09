Elderly New Jersey Woman Saved From O...

Elderly New Jersey Woman Saved From Oncoming Train by Good Samaritan

Read more: News Max

An elderly New Jersey woman was saved Wednesday afternoon while crossing train tracks when a man jumped out of his car and helped her avoid an oncoming train. Jon Mango, 28, was sitting in his car in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, waiting for the New Jersey Transit train to pass when he noticed an elderly woman in the middle of the tracks trying to get to safety, ABC7 reported .

