Elderly New Jersey Woman Saved From Oncoming Train by Good Samaritan
An elderly New Jersey woman was saved Wednesday afternoon while crossing train tracks when a man jumped out of his car and helped her avoid an oncoming train. Jon Mango, 28, was sitting in his car in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, waiting for the New Jersey Transit train to pass when he noticed an elderly woman in the middle of the tracks trying to get to safety, ABC7 reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC