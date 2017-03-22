Eastern U.S. Rail Freight Improves With First Phase of CSX Tunnel Project in D.C.
CSX said it moved the first double-stack train through the new tunnel on Dec. 23, hauling containers between Portsmouth, Va., and North Baltimore, Ohio. When riders on the D.C.-area& #39;s Yellow Line subway come above ground for a track section that takes them over the Potomac River, they can now see CSX freight trains with cargo containers stacked two high on a heavy rail bridge nearby that also carries Amtrak and commuter trains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in...
|Mar 20
|Pierre Berton was...
|1
|CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu...
|Mar 20
|Thomas
|1
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC