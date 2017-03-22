Eastern U.S. Rail Freight Improves Wi...

Eastern U.S. Rail Freight Improves With First Phase of CSX Tunnel Project in D.C.

13 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

CSX said it moved the first double-stack train through the new tunnel on Dec. 23, hauling containers between Portsmouth, Va., and North Baltimore, Ohio. When riders on the D.C.-area& #39;s Yellow Line subway come above ground for a track section that takes them over the Potomac River, they can now see CSX freight trains with cargo containers stacked two high on a heavy rail bridge nearby that also carries Amtrak and commuter trains.

