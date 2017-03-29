Danbury bus service changes for this ...

Danbury bus service changes for this weekend

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is advising Metro-North Railroad customers that substitute busing will be in effect on the Danbury Branch this weekend. The service changes begin after 9 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 31, and last through the last train of the night on Sunday, Apr. 2. Southbound buses will operate approximately 15 minutes earlier than scheduled trains.

