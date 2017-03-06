CSX Names E. Hunter Harrison as Chief...

CSX Names E. Hunter Harrison as Chief Executive Officer

CSX Corporation today announced the Company has named E. Hunter Harrison, a proven railroad executive with a well-regarded track record of producing market-leading operating results, as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mr. Harrison replaces Michael Ward, who announced his decision to retire as Chairman and CEO on February 21, 2017 and will become a consultant to CSX, effective immediately.

