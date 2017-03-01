CSX Is Said Near Deal to Name Harriso...

CSX Is Said Near Deal to Name Harrison CEO as Early as Next Week

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

CSX Corp. may install Hunter Harrison as chief executive officer as early as next week as the railroad and an activist shareholder move closer to ending an impasse over Harrison's pay package, people familiar with the matter said. Harrison would start as soon as possible under a four-year contract, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC