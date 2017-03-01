CSX Is Said Near Deal to Name Harrison CEO as Early as Next Week
CSX Corp. may install Hunter Harrison as chief executive officer as early as next week as the railroad and an activist shareholder move closer to ending an impasse over Harrison's pay package, people familiar with the matter said. Harrison would start as soon as possible under a four-year contract, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC