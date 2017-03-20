CSX Has A Long-Term Commitment

After some quick pressure by activist investor Mantle Ridge, railroad operator CSX caved and installed a "turnaround expert" and gave up board seats to the hedge fund. There's high hopes forHunter Harrison, who's helped turn around Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific .

