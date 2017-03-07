CSX Bets Up to $300 Million on CEO for Worst-to-First Turnaround
This time he's joining CSX Corp., the least efficient major North American railroad, which named him chief executive officer late Monday. In 2012 he took over at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and during the next four years transformed the perennial laggard into a top performer by cutting costs and speeding up service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC