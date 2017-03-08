Corporation to clean up trash-filled ...

Corporation to clean up trash-filled property along Major Deegan Expressway

The property owner of a trash-filled stretch of land along the Major Deegan Expressway has agreed to clean up the area. Residents in Kingsbridge tell News 12 that a rundown railyard that runs along the expressway has been a trash-covered eyesore for decades.

