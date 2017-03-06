Continue reading Is a $200 million package for a CEO too much? BNSF rival debates bid for boss
Is superstar railroad executive Hunter Harrison worth a $200 million pay package? For that matter, is any CEO worth that? The question has arisen in a shareholder activist's campaign to shake up CSX Corp., one of North America's major railroads. To sway investors and board members, Paul Hilal has promised to install Harrison as the company's chief executive officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC