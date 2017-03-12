Commissioners unsure on proposed railroad closings after public pushback

After hearing a wave of public comments against it, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners postponed a vote Tuesday on the proposed closing of three CSX Transportation railroad crossings to the north of Atlanta Highway. Instead, county administration and public safety officials hope to meet with or contact CSX representatives during the next two weeks and ask them to allow the opening of the new Ed Hogan Road crossing in July without the required closing of three existing public crossings.

