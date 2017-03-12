Commissioners unsure on proposed rail...

Commissioners unsure on proposed railroad closings after public pushback

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: MainStreetNews.com

After hearing a wave of public comments against it, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners postponed a vote Tuesday on the proposed closing of three CSX Transportation railroad crossings to the north of Atlanta Highway. Instead, county administration and public safety officials hope to meet with or contact CSX representatives during the next two weeks and ask them to allow the opening of the new Ed Hogan Road crossing in July without the required closing of three existing public crossings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,758 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC