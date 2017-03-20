CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tuesday
There are 1 comment on the The Toronto Star story from 2 hrs ago, titled CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tuesday. In it, The Toronto Star reports that:
Signal workers with CN, which owns portions of GO track, could walk off the job after midnight. The Kitchener, Lakeshore West, and Richmond Hill lines could experience delays.
Toronto, Canada
#1 39 min ago
