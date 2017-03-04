Clearing the way: Ambulances now able...

Clearing the way: Ambulances now able to avoid train traffic

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Tribune

People living on the east side of the Louisville and Indiana Railroad tracks in Seymour no longer will have to wait for medical help if a train blocks the tracks at 14 crossings in the city. That project involved the conversion of the garage at the former Indiana State Police post at 721 E. Tipton St. into an ambulance station to house one ambulance around the clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC