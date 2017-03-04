Clearing the way: Ambulances now able to avoid train traffic
People living on the east side of the Louisville and Indiana Railroad tracks in Seymour no longer will have to wait for medical help if a train blocks the tracks at 14 crossings in the city. That project involved the conversion of the garage at the former Indiana State Police post at 721 E. Tipton St. into an ambulance station to house one ambulance around the clock.
