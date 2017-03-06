CH2M to help Los Angeles Metro shift highway program into high gear
CH2M will help Metro address some of the region's most pressing transportation challenges, through a range of on-call task orders including: CH2M also brings additional expertise in highway funding, emerging technologies, alternative project delivery and sustainable design to advance Metro's highway capital project planning and development process. Metro's recently approved Los Angeles County Traffic Improvement Plan, "Measure M," will guide many of the projects included under the contract.
