Caution: Train deaths rising in East Bay
David Kutrosky of Capitol Corridor speaks of train safety with Rocky Fernandez, 10 District State Director, Marvin Peixoto, Hayward City Council member, and Robert Raburn, BART Board of Directors. Rail authorities, city officials and police from Oakland and Hayward ride an Amtrak train to learn more about violators who trespass on rail and transit tracks getting injured or killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC