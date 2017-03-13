Canadian Pacific Railway cuts exec perks, changes compensation after criticism
Canadian Pacific Railway is cutting back on perks for its top executives and changing the way they're paid in response to shareholder frustration over C-suite compensation. In a regulatory filing, the Calgary-based company says it will place greater emphasis on safety and operating income to incentivize executives.
