Business briefs: hhgregg closing 88 stores; Snapchat parent rockets in Wall Street debut

Hhgregg plans to close three distribution facilities and 88 stores, including one location in the North Hills, in an effort to turn the struggling retailer around. The closings will affect about 1,500 workers.

