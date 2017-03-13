Brightline Expands Management Team Ahead Of Launch, Announces New CEO Dave Howard
Brightline is readying for the anticipated launch of customer service this summer by growing the ranks of its management team. The company announced that Dave Howard, a veteran executive from the sports and entertainment industry, has joined Brightline's leadership team as chief executive officer.
