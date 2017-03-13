Boxcars parked a year near homes have...

Boxcars parked a year near homes have N.J. residents cross with railroad

Read more: The Jersey Journal

And that is what tortures David Rosenblum , who for a year has had the end of a line of 60-plus boxcars parked less than 100 feet from his front door. The graffiti-covered cars extend about two thirds of a mile from Rosenblum's home on North Street in Bloomsbury and into Greenwich Township , to the home of Diane Tribble on Warren Glen Road.

Chicago, IL

