Bee-line Bus Fares Change March 19 Under the MTA Fare Increase

Effective Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 12:01 a.m., the Metropolitan Transportation Authority fare increase for the New York City Transit System will go in effect for all Bee-Line bus routes except the BxM4C Westchester-Manhattan Express. The Bee-Line buses use the MTA's MetroCard system.

