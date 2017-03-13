Bee-line Bus Fares Change March 19 Under the MTA Fare Increase
Effective Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 12:01 a.m., the Metropolitan Transportation Authority fare increase for the New York City Transit System will go in effect for all Bee-Line bus routes except the BxM4C Westchester-Manhattan Express. The Bee-Line buses use the MTA's MetroCard system.
