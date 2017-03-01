Bank of America Tower likely out of C...

Bank of America Tower likely out of CSX deal

Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

In light of CSX Corp.'s intention to cut 1,000 management jobs, it appears the Jacksonville-based company won't need to lease space in the Bank of America Tower Downtown after all. CSX spokesman Gary Sease did not directly address the question of how the cuts would impact interest in that building, but it seems doubtful a deal would go forward.

