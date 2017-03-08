Area man accused of disconnecting train car has court appearance
An attorney was appointed Tuesday to represent the man who rode a Kansas City Southern freight train and disconnected a train car. Robert Foster, 31, of Texarkana, Texas, is being held at the Little River County Jail in Ashdown, Ark.
