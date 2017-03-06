Analyst sees more CSX gains from Hunter Harrison

If you're still wondering why investors may be willing to approve a big pay package for potential CSX Corp. CEO Hunter Harrison, Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra provided some insight last week. CSX's stock jumped as much as 33 percent to $49.13 in the days after news leaked that Harrison, former CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., has his eyes on succeeding Michael Ward as CSX chief executive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.