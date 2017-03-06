Analyst sees more CSX gains from Hunter Harrison
If you're still wondering why investors may be willing to approve a big pay package for potential CSX Corp. CEO Hunter Harrison, Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra provided some insight last week. CSX's stock jumped as much as 33 percent to $49.13 in the days after news leaked that Harrison, former CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., has his eyes on succeeding Michael Ward as CSX chief executive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|25
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|Feb 21
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC