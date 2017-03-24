Rail service was suspended at New York's Penn Station, one of the busiest train stations in the country, "due to a derailed Amtrak train," according to New Jersey Transit. Amtrak derailment closes rail service at New York's Penn Station Rail service was suspended at New York's Penn Station, one of the busiest train stations in the country, "due to a derailed Amtrak train," according to New Jersey Transit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.