2 trains clip each other in busy New ...

2 trains clip each other in busy New York City station

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WTNH

The minor collision involved an Amtrak train and a New Jersey Transit train. Photos posted on social media show dents, scrapes and some twisted metal on the side of one train.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The CNR viaduct in Port Hope, Ont. was built in... Mar 20 Pierre Berton was... 1
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mar 20 Thomas 1
News CN strike could affect GO Transit service on Tu... Mar 20 Thomas 1
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) Feb 25 Suezanne 25
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb '17 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC