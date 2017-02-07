WMS Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Short...

WMS Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Termorate Bond ETF, Under Armour, MDC Partners, Sells Cepheid, Vanguard Growth ETF - DNQ, iShares Russell 2000 Towson, MD, based Investment company WMS Partners, LLC buys Vanguard Short-Termorate Bond ETF, Under Armour, MDC Partners, Omnicom Group, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets, Duke Energy, CSX, Chubb, Groupon, iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, sells Cepheid, Vanguard Growth ETF - DNQ, iShares Russell 2000, Under Armour, Kinder Morgan during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WMS Partners, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, WMS Partners, LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $748 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

