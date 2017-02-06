Why CSX Corporation Stock Popped 29% ...

Why CSX Corporation Stock Popped 29% in January

6 hrs ago

Rumors of a potential activist investment sent CSX stock flying in January, but it's a wait-and-see situation for now. shot through the roof in mid-January after headlines announced rumors of growing interest in the company from activist investor and former CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway Activist investment isn't anything new, but CSX's is an interesting case.

