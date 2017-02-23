Wexford Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,4...

Wexford Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,475 Trinity Industries Inc

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries Inc during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC