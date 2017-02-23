Warren Buffett Southwest Airlines Tak...

Warren Buffett Southwest Airlines Takeover? Possible, Analysts Say

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Is billionaire investor Warren Buffett eyeing a takeover of Southwest Airlines? Analysts including Morgan Stanley have begun to speculate as much. Despite having previously disparaged airline stocks and the industry as a whole, Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway investing group bought large amounts of stock in each of the four major airlines - Delta, United, American, and Southwest - in late 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver missing after truck hits train in Wash. (Jan '10) 15 hr Phartio 24
News Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2... Feb 21 Liteone 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan '17 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan '17 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC