Wabtec earnings fall on slumping freight market
Wabtec Corp., a manufacturer of products for the freight and passenger rail markets, reported this morning a sharp decline in profits during the previous quarter and year as major freight rail carriers hit a slump. The Wilmerding company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $38 million, or 42 cents a share, down from $102 million, or $1.05 a share, from the last three months of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Ward's planned retirement from CSX in 2...
|3 hr
|Liteone
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC