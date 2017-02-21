Wabtec earnings fall on slumping freight market

Wabtec Corp., a manufacturer of products for the freight and passenger rail markets, reported this morning a sharp decline in profits during the previous quarter and year as major freight rail carriers hit a slump. The Wilmerding company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $38 million, or 42 cents a share, down from $102 million, or $1.05 a share, from the last three months of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.