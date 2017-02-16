UPDATE 1-CSX calls for shareholder meeting over activist investor requests
CSX said the meeting, on March 16, will allow shareholders to vote on Harrison's proposed pay package, which is estimated to exceed $300 million. Shareholders will also be allowed to vote on mantle Ridge's proposal for substantial representation on the company's board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC