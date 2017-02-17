UP to operate special train for state of Nebraska's 150th anniversary
OMAHA, Neb. - Today, Gov. Pete Ricketts, First Lady Susanne Shore, and Union Pacific Chairman, President, and CEO Lance Fritz announced the seven communities selected as stops along the route for the "Nebraska150 Express" tour August 4-6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC