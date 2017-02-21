Union Pacific's new tracks over Bayou...

Union Pacific's new tracks over Bayou Lafourche get official welcome in Donaldsonville

6 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

From left, front, Drew Tessier, Director of Louisiana Public Affairs, Union Pacific Railroad, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Brenda Mainwaring, Vice President of Public Affairs, Union Pacific Railroad, U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District Chairman Hugh Caffery and Ascension Paraish President Kenny Matassa and others are seen snipping a ribbon, with the completed Union Pacific Railroad Bridge Modification Project over Bayou Lafourche, at a dedication ceremony in Donaldsonville, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The project eliminated culverts that bayou waters had to travel through, widening the bayou and increasing the water flow, for users downstream.

