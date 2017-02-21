Trump Index: The First Wobble

A report came out that the President may p ostpone his $550 billion infrastructure plan to 2018. The infrastructure stocks in our Trump Seven took a big hit on the rumor: This Trump Rally has been fueled mostly by promises made - nothing substantial has been approved or implemented yet.

