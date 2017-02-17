Travel Plan for L Train Shutdown to Be Released This Spring, Officials Say
The MTA's plan to help commuters cope with the looming L train shutdown will be released this spring, officials said. The Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are holding public meetings to gather community feedback and have been studying traffic patterns on either side of the Williamsburg Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan '17
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC