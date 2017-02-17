Travel Plan for L Train Shutdown to B...

Travel Plan for L Train Shutdown to Be Released This Spring, Officials Say

Read more: DNAInfo.com

The MTA's plan to help commuters cope with the looming L train shutdown will be released this spring, officials said. The Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are holding public meetings to gather community feedback and have been studying traffic patterns on either side of the Williamsburg Bridge.

